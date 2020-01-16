Kindly Share This Story:

By Emmanuel Elebeke

The former President of Botswana Mr. Festus Mogae says the Daily Trust African of the Year Award winner, Mama Rosie clinched the coveted prize because she distinguished herself in humanitarian effort and caregiving among her peers in the continent of Africa.

Mogae, stated this while presenting his report at the annual award ceremony organised by Media Trust Limited in Abuja.

Mogae, who doubled as the chairman of the occasion and the selection committee explained that Mama Rosie was selected as the overall winner of the award out of 400 nominations following her care and love for children with HIV/Aids which stood her out among many other people who manage Orphanage homes all over the continent of Africa.

According to him, she has been receiving abandoned children infected by HIV/Aids who were considered by their parents and society as people who deserve not to live and has touched about 5,305 of them.

‘‘Mama Rosie was recognised for her humanitarian work on children and HIV/Aids. We came to celebrate Africa’s contributors in human development in various human endeavour. As in other years, we received a number of nominees and shortlisted 10 out of 400 after a careful scrutiny, came up with Mama Rosie, a humanitarian who have impacted thousands of children, also inspires hope and courage in them.

‘‘What makes Mama Rosie different in managing Orphanage home is that she has been receiving abandoned children infected by HIV/Aids who were considered by their parents and society as a whole as people who deserve not to live and has touched about 5,305 of them.

‘‘Some of them are now professionals in different fields of human endeavour in the society. The committee believed that her commitment towards providing loving care to the homeless children in communities afflicted by HIV/Aids is a great service to humanity and those children themselves,’’ he said.

Mashale Rosie is the founder of an Orphanage Home (Bamukleye Children’s Home) in Kamalicha in South Africa and has remain consistent for over three decades.

The WHO in its recent report said HIV/Aids remains a serious issue that has consistently troubling the global society, affecting over 25 million lives over the last three decades globally.

It is a well-known fact that one of the greatest challenge in the management of HIV/Aids is the persistent stigmatization by family members, communities and sometimes, care givers. This attitude has not only become a setback to the fight against the scourge but inflicted a huge psychological damage to population not to talk of children living with the virus.

For Mogae, an initiative such as this of Mama Rosie deserves recognition and support by responsible individuals.

While congratulating the winner, the former Botswana leader urged all men of goodwill to stand up against stigmatization of HIV/Aids victims in order to assuage their pain and succour to them.

Earlier, in his welcome address, the CEO of Media Trust, Mannir Dan-Ali said the aim of the award was to identify and celebrate ordinary Africans who are doing extra0rdinary things in their chosen areas of endeavour.

In order to keep this noble project afloat, Mannir said the organization, ‘‘is convinced that this kind of narrative should include a celebration of selfless service of these African men and women, young and old that are doing extra ordinary things in their areas of endeavour.

‘‘We believe that such outstanding people should be celebrated so that their examples will shine throughout our continent. Indeed, Africa is full of such stories media should celebrate which are worthy of emulation. Inspite of our limitations, Daily Trust will continue to identify such shining lights wherever they may be,’’ he added.

In her own remarks, the Minister of Social Affairs and Disaster Management, Hajia Sadia Umar Farouk said the Daily Trust African Award is an indicative that the organization’s commitment has earned a pride of place by contributing to sustainable development and unity in Africa.

Described Mama Rosie’s selection which was based on her humanitarian activities, saving thousands of abandoned children affected by HIV/Aids in some of the poorest part of South Africa as a testimony to what one person can do.

‘‘Tonight, we are gathered for the amazing woman, for her work for humanity, it is worthy of emulation, saying that she should be emulated by other Africans.

‘‘Daily Trust has in the last 20 years recognised and celebrate exemplary Africans who distinguished themselves in different walks of life through charitable efforts.

‘‘The recipients of this prestigious award are creating impart and adding value to the lives of others across the African continent. The emergence of Mashale Rosie, popular known as Mama Rosie as the winner of the award out of 400 nominees is apt, timely and heart-warming.’’

She encouraged all Africans to emulate the woman by caring for the vulnerable persons in their midst and the society. She also used the opportunity to acknowledged the effort of the present administration in alleviating the pains of the victims of the insecurity in the North East by creating a whole ministry.

‘’We must all come together to support the ministry so that it is able to deliver on its mandate and that Nigerians will be better for it, where there will be social inclusion and equity in the country.’’

Receiving the award, Mama Rosie said she was humbled to be so recognised and dedicated the award to all those who have contributed to her course in lifting the vulnerable in South Africa.

‘‘We have supported children from 1989 and this organization has grown from Early Child Development Centre to a mega campus managing over 11 projects; that covers housing for Orphans, a Community Clinic, Women centre, Hospital for children and Mothers, a Community Day Care, a fountain of Hope for the Youth, Sowing Group for the Elderly. This award is the most affirmation I could ever ask for,’’ she said. She went home with a $10,000 prize.

Past winners of the award include Dr. Tajudeen Abdulraheem of Niger; the President of Nigerian Constitutional Court which ruled against unconstitutional term of their then president; former presidents like Thabo Mbeki of South Africa, who effort brought about a peaceful resolution between Sudan and Southern Sudan which paved the way for the later’s independence; Dr. Dennis Mukwege of Congo and Salifou Bazeye of Niger.

In 2010, another South African, Mr. Danny Jordaan won the award for heading the first successful hosting of the African football world on the continent. Others include Dr. Donald Kabereuka of Ewanda; Mr. Gregoire Ahonghbonon of Bene Republic; Mr. Mutaru Mumuni of Ghana and Stacy Owino of Kenya.

Those present at the event include members of the diplomatic Corps, heads of government establishments, captains of industry and the Civil Society Organizations.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: