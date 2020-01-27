How Imo AA senatorial candidate died  ―Police 

Kindly Share This Story:

By Chinonso Alozie

The Imo state police command has confirmed the death of a 2019 senatorial candidate of the Action Alliance, AA, Ndubuisi Emenike, after he was shot by a member of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps, NSCDC.

According to the State Police Public Relation Officer, PPRO, Orlando Ikeokwu, in Owerri, he was shot dead by a security aid attached to one Chief Ken Egwuasi, during the victory celebration of the All Progressives Congress, APC, candidate, at the just concluded Okigwe North Federal constituency, Miriam Onuoha.

The police simply narrated that, “I can confirm the shooting of Ndubuisi Emenike, investigation has commenced, the officer (NSCDC PERSONNEL) who shot is presently in custody.

“They were celebrating the victory of Princess Mariam Onuoha, In the home of Miriam and Ndubuisi Emenike, security aide decided to fire shot into the air in jubilation and accidentally shot his principal.

“The Officer that shot is attached to one Chief Ken Egwuasi, and not the deceased, please. He has been confirmed dead. He did not survive it.”

Vanguard News Nigeria.

