If Nigerian youths have been perceived as ‘Lazy’ in certain quarters, a look at 24 years old Fejiro Hanu Agbodje should give a true picture what Nigerian youths are capable of and can do. He started business at the age of 8 years, selling popcorn and airtime. But he had no inkling fate was preparing him for a great future.

After his graduation from University of Port-harcourt, with a degree in mathematics and statistics, he took on the world and in no time sits atop a multi-billion naira company, Patricia Technologies Limited, an e-commerce company that processed over N10 billion in transaction volume in 2019 alone after having been in business in just two years.

Who is Fejiro Hanu Agbodje?

Well, I am Fejiro Hanu Agbodje, I am 24 years. I have been an entrepreneur since I was 8, it came naturally to me. I am probably one of the most optimistic people you’ll ever meet. A big dreamer, hard-worker and goal-getter. I am the person the quote “If you cannot find the door, create your door”

Tell us a little about your backgroud?

I am a graduate of the University of Port Harcourt, where I studied Mathematics and Statistics, it was quite interesting because I never really wanted to study Mathematics. But looking back, knowing what I know now, I am Grateful I did and proud of myself that I didn’t flunk it. Somewhere, I always knew that the dot would connect.

When did start your own business

Do you mean Patricia, I have started a lot of other businesses before Patricia. I once had a Mini restaurant when I was in the university. I sold airtime, I sold popcorn and I got admission through a program called BASIC, kind of like A-Levels today, then I used my house rent to buy a bike and gave it to an indigene who ran away with it. I have done a lot of things to be honest.

Coming Back to Patricia, I started it sometime in 2017, it actually was supposed to be a side hustle, to earn an extra 30,000 a month but as fate would have it, it blew up. I think all my failures and trials have been preparing me for this.

How did the idea for Patrica come about

I had an uncle who visited Nigeria, who used to give me an iTunes gift card. I didn’t own an iPhone so I laterally had no use for it, so I tried to find where I could exchange this for real money. I couldn’t find any local company doing that and I ended up getting scammed of the card. At that point, I realized I had stumbled on something. I figured if I had this problem a fleet of other persons would most likely have the same problem and that was the birthplace for Patricia.

What’s your connection to music

I am a music lover. I work better with music in the background. Growing up, Saturdays were great days, my parents always had some song playing while we handled chores around the house. Sometimes, it would be an annoying Urhobo song my mom had on repeat mode. All in all, those are memories I cherish till date. My Brother took it a notch further and started making music. He does it excellently by the way, he has dropped two E.Ps till date, you should check him out, he goes by the stage name Hanujay.

How would you consider life generally

Well, this is a tricky question. I consider my life to be great, I am living my dream, Building a legacy, getting Millennials off the street, Impacting lives with my products and services. I like to think I am equally doing God’s work.

What are your philosophies?

Handwork is not outdated. Teamwork cannot be overstated and dream big and do the most you can.

How do you run Patricia?

More like how do we run Patricia, its a team sport. I have excellent, amazing, talented people carrying the torch, making sure it never drops and our lights never burn out.

Is Patricia the only business you own?

Patricia is my primary business, I endorsed brands still under the Patricia umbrella. Our most recent addition is ‘Rooom19,’ a high-end fashion clothing brand. others I cannot mention just this moment.

