Chigozie Okwara is the Founder/CEO of Softwork.xyz, a freelancing platform that connects freelance professionals across Africa to businesses that require their services. He is a serial entrepreneur as he manages two other businesses in the agricultural and real estate sectors.

According to him, he was inspired to establish Softwork.xyz after he could not find a freelancing job when he needed one. As a result, he thought of having a platform to address this challenge and help others facing a similar problem.

Recounting his experience, he said, “It was hard sourcing for freelance jobs when I needed one because I also had school work to handle. So, I went online and signed up for some international freelancing platforms to enable me to get to know the freelance jobs available online. I kept on getting freelancing jobs on international platforms for about six years until 2017, when I decided to establish a freelancing platform where Nigerians and Africans can handle freelance jobs done and shared by us.”

Speaking further, he explained how he started off on a small scale before his big break eventually came.

“I build websites, so I didn’t have to hire anyone to build the platform for me, I only requested assistance from fellow tech friends when I needed help. Most of the money spent on the business was used for branding, marketing, logistics and in acquiring an office space”, he said.

Since commencement in 2018, his business has grown tremendously and has connected over 5,000 freelancers across various skill-sets with clients. He currently makes his money by charging 15 percent commission on all jobs got by the freelancers through his platform. He revealed that the business plans to sign up over 100,000 freelancers across the continent by the end of 2021.

Highlighting some of the major challenges faced by the business, he says poor power supply has impacted negatively on his business. Also, inadequate access to funds has also limited his business. He urges the government to pay more attention to tech entrepreneurs and create more access to funds.

“The tech industry is very broad and there’s enough space for everyone to fit in. The biggest thing I and my team have done is to be unique in our approach to solving the problem at hand and automatically, that stands us out”, he noted.

On his advice to other entrepreneurs, he said; “Start from whatever level you are with whatever resource you have and just keep being consistent. Other Levels will surely be unlocked as you grow.”

