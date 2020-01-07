Vanguard Logo

Vanguard News

A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc

How Buhari terminated counter-insurgency operation to satisfy America ― Eeben Barlow

On 12:05 pmIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:
How Buhari terminated our counter-insurgency operation to satisfy America ― Military Contractor
President Muhammadu Buhari

A private military contractor, Eeben Barlow, has provided a fresh insight as to why the war against Boko Haram insurgents still persists almost five years after incumbent Nigeria’s president, Muhammadu Buhari, assumed office in 2015

He said the Boko Haram terrorists are still on the prowl and launching deadly attacks on innocent civilians and towns in the North East because of foreign interests.

READ ALSO: Buhari cannot be compelled to declare assets publicly ― Presidency

The South African military consultant spoke during an interview with Aljazeera. Watch video 

Barlow, who is the Chairman of Specialized Tasks Training Equipment and Protection International, a foreign private Army, said their security outfit had successfully liberated and recaptured back several towns in Borno State from insurgents, prior to the inauguration of Buhari as President.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!