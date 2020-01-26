How Amotekun prompted recruitment of constables for community policing

Kindly Share This Story:

By David O Royal

The Federal of Government has ordered the Inspector General of Police, IGP to commence the recruitment of special constables for community policing in Nigeria.

This, we can say is coming as the Western Nigeria Security Network, codenamed Operation Amotekun, an initiative of the six South-West governors, is accelerating pace.

You would recall that two weeks ago, Amotekun was set up by South West Governors to tackle insecurity challenges in the region.

However, Abubakar Malami, the Attorney General and Minister of Justice, who reportedly described it as “illegal” has since said he was misquoted and the Federal government has accepted the security outfit after the South-West governors met with Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo, the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, and Malami in Abuja on Thursday.

To the effect of community policing, Adamu has directed state police commands to set up screening committees to begin the recruitment of constables.

The IGP has also ordered all state Commissioners of Police, Assistant Commissioners of Police and Divisional Police Officers to liaise with traditional rulers and community leaders in their domains to screen volunteers who would be engaged after passing the screening tests.

