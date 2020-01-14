Housing deficit: LASG completes 360 homes for occupation in Ikorodu

Kindly Share This Story:

To deliver 3,500 homes in 2020

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Government said it has completed construction of 360 additional housing units for commissioning soon as part of its efforts to tackle the challenge of housing deficit in the state.

The state Commissioner for Housing, Mr. Moruf Akinderu–Fatai, disclosed this recently, while conducting a validation and inspection visit to Lagos Homes, LAGSHOM Igbogbo Scheme 2B, in Ikorodu Local Government area of the state.

“Lagos is adding 360 more homes to the existing stock of homes in the state in the next few weeks,” Fatai said.

According to him, the state government has resolved to complete all housing schemes that were set aside by the previous administration in order to speedily bring succour to residents by increasing the availability of decent accommodation for the increasing population of the state.

“Reducing the housing deficit and bringing more people on the home ownership ladder through provision of affordable and quality homes are tasks that are germane to building a 21st century economy.

“Hence, the administration of Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu is frontally pursuing the goals of completing all the on-going housing schemes to ensure that befitting and decent accommodation is available to the ever increasing population of the state,” he said.

The Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Mr. Wasiu Akewusola who also affirmed that over 360 families will soon move to their homes, expressed satisfaction with the on–going works at the site and he encourages the contractors to keep up with the good job in order to deliver at the targeted date.

He disclosed that in year 2020, not less than 3,500 homes in Sangotedo, Idale in Badagry, Odo Onasa/Ayandelu, Ibeshe, Egan-Igando and Ajara will be completed from both government owned schemes and joint ventures.

The LagsHom Igbogbo Housing Estate is made up of 30 blocks of buildings with 120 units each of three-bedrooms, two-bedrooms and one- Bedroom making a total of 360 units of family homes.

In addition, the scheme which commenced in 2012 has a central sewage treatment plant, Water treatment plant, high quality road network, and Street lights.

