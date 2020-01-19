Housewife docked for allegedly biting off neighbour’s lower lip

Kindly Share This Story:

By Jane Echewodo

A 38-year-old woman, Oluchi Olu, was arraigned before an Ikeja Magistrates’ Courts for allegedly biting off her neighbour’s lower lip.

The defendant, who resides at No. 37, Isolo Road, Mushin, Lagos, is standing four counts charged of grievous hurt, assault, breach of peace and inflicting a wound.

Olu denied the charges brought against her by the Lagos police before Magistrate K.O. Ogundare.

According to the Prosecuting Counsel, Insp. Edet Akadu, the defendant and the complainant, Mrs Gift Paul, on Jan. 3, had an altercation as a result of the conflict between their children.

Akadu said that the defendant bit Paul’s lower lip off and caused her grievous injury.

He said that the offence contravened the provisions of sections 246, 173, 168 and 247 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

He added that section 173 and 247 stipulates three years imprisonment for assault and occasioning grievous harm while 168 provides six months imprisonment for breach of peace.

Magistrate Ogundare admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N100,000 with one surety in like sum and adjourned the case until February 2.

Vanguard News Nigeria.

