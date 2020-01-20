Housekeeper, driver in court for allegedly stealing $8,400

Kindly Share This Story:

A housekeeper, Joy Ibi, 22, and a driver on Monday appeared in an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court, for allegedly stealing $8,400 (N3million) belonging to their employer.

The police charged Ibi, who resides in the Lekki area of Lagos, alongside Friday Udu, a driver, with four counts of conspiracy, theft, receiving stolen money and possession of forged currency.

They, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The Prosecution Counsel, ASP Ezekiel Ayorinde, told the court that the defendants committed the offense with some others at large on Nov. 7, 2019, at Lekki, Lagos.

Ayo alleged that Ibi stole $8,400 belonging to her employer, Mr. and Mrs. Bamboye and replaced it with forged dollar notes.

He alleged that Udu dishonesty received the stolen money, exchanged it with fake currency and gave them back to Ibi to return to the complainants’ room.

Ayorinde said the offense contravened the provisions of sections 287, 328, 365(1) and 411of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Section 328 carries 14 years’ imprisonment for receiving stolen money, whiles Section 365 attracts three years for forgery.

Magistrate B.O Osunsanmi admitted the defendants to bail in the sum N500,000 each with two sureties in like sum.

Osunsanmi ordered that the sureties must be gainfully employed and must show evidence of two years of tax payment to the Lagos State Government.

She sojourned the case until Feb. 3.

