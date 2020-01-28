Kindly Share This Story:

THE National Examinations Council, NECO, has cleared Senator Ifeanyi Ubah, senatorial candidate of Young Progressives Party, YPP, in Anambra South, confirming that he passed seven out of the eight subjects he wrote in 2003.

The confirmation of NECO yesterday, followed a widespread certificate forgery allegation levelled against Senator Ubah by Obinna Uzoh.

NECO has, however, confirmed the certificate he presented to the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, as original and authentic.

In a letter NECO/R/LGS/20/003, dated January 23, 2020 and addressed to YPP, the examination body released the result details and cleared the air.

The Head of the Department of Legal and Board Affairs of NECO, Comfort Kolo, addressed the letter to the National Secretary of YPP, Vidiyeno Bamaiyi, explaining that the letter was in response to a request by the YPP, seeking details of the result of Ubah, who is a leader of the party.

NECO explained that Ubah was issued a statement of result in June 2003 containing the subjects he passed and the grades.

READ ALSO:

The result included English Language (C6), Mathematics (C6), Government (C6), Economics (C5), Literature in English (C5), Commerce (C5) and Christian Religious Studies (C6). The examination body said Biology was not included in the statement of result because Ubah scored F9 in it.

In the letter responding to the request, NECO confirmed that Ifeanyi Ubah took a total of eight subjects, had credits in seven and failed one, just as it explained that the conventional and obtainable practice among examination bodies is that the failed subjects are not recorded in the certificate, although they remain in the examination body’s database.

In simple language, examination bodies do not issue certificates for failed subjects.

The letter read: “In all, we state with every sense of duty and responsibility that both the statement of result and the certificate are genuine. They both emanated from the council and correspond with the records in our database.”

I was not given fair-hearing—Ubah

Meanwhile, addressing journalists, yesterday, in Abuja, Senator Ubah who noted that he didn’t get any fair hearing from the court, which gave a judgment in favour of Uzoh, said he was never served or given any opportunity to defend himself.

Ubah who noted that the judgment would not stand, as he had already appealed the case, said he needed to clear his name and set the records straight.

He said: “It is also a well-known fact that I submitted my certificate to INEC and not my statement of result. It is very obvious that those trying to malign Senator Ifeanyi Ubah are mischievous and ignorant elements who do not understand the difference between a “certificate of result” and “statement of result” because over 20 million Nigerians are aware of the fact that this practice is not only obtainable in NECO, but WAEC also.

“This is because certificates are honorariums, which shouldn’t carry failed subjects, as opposed to the statement of results which only serve record purposes in the institution(s) database.”

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: