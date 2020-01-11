‘Having s3x makes men more likely to believe in God’

Kindly Share This Story:

New research has proven that having sex could spur some sort of connection with divinity in us as human beings.

According to a Semester talk delivered by Christopher West and titled: “God, Sex and The Meaning of Life”, sex releases a chemical that is vital love and affection sharing.

The chemical, oxytocin, which plays a crucial role in social bonding, sexual reproduction in both sexes, and during and after childbirth, is also known as the “hug hormone” and “cuddle chemical”.

Oxytocin was discovered by an English pharmacologist and physiologist, Sir Henry Dale in 1906.

This bonding chemical occurs naturally within us and is stimulated during sex, childbirth, and breastfeeding.

For a long time, the chemical has been known to promote social bonding, trust, and even altruism.

Now, scientists at the North Carolina university in America say it could also incite spirituality in men too.

