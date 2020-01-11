Breaking News
Translate

‘Having s3x makes men more likely to believe in God’

On 5:34 pmIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:

Sex

New research has proven that having sex could spur some sort of connection with divinity in us as human beings.

According to a Semester talk delivered by Christopher West and titled: “God, Sex and The Meaning of Life”, sex releases a chemical that is vital love and affection sharing.

Also read: ICYMI: Father of two dies during sex competition with commercial sex worker

The chemical, oxytocin, which plays a crucial role in social bonding, sexual reproduction in both sexes, and during and after childbirth, is also known as the “hug hormone” and “cuddle chemical”.

Oxytocin was discovered by an English pharmacologist and physiologist, Sir Henry Dale in 1906.

This bonding chemical occurs naturally within us and is stimulated during sex, childbirth, and breastfeeding.

For a long time, the chemical has been known to promote social bonding, trust, and even altruism.

Now, scientists at the North Carolina university in America say it could also incite spirituality in men too.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!