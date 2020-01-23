Hausa Christians mourn slain Adamawa CAN chairman, Andimi

Kindly Share This Story:

By Sam Eyoboka

The Hausa Christians Foundation (HACFO) has described the gruesome murder of Rev. Lawan Andimi by Boko Haram Islamic fundamentalists as barbaric and most unkind.

“It was a rude shock to us at Hausa Christians Foundation (HACFO) when the news of the unjust execution of Rev Lawan Andimi, by Boko Haram Islamic militants came to us. Andimi was executed on Monday along with a soldier.

“It was said that Boko Haram rejected N50m ransom for the Adamawa clergyman before beheading him,” the statement by the group lamented.

According to them, the Islamists had demanded €2 million (N946 million) but was only offered N50 million, infuriating the terrorists, who soon turned their anger on the victim.

The Adamawa State chairman of CAN, Dami Mamza also confirmed the incident.

The beheaded church leader served as the Local Council Chapter Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) and also a pastor with the Church of the Brethren (EYN) at the District Church Council of Michika.

The Islamic Jihadists abducted him during an invasion of the town on January 2 around 7:00 pm.

HACFO said the situation is becoming unbearable for the Christians in Northern Nigeria, arguing that it’s obvious that the “Nigerian Government has woefully failed to protect her citizens, especially the Christians in Northern and Middle Belt part of Nigeria who are killed on a daily basis.

“As we pray for God to comfort us all for this irreplaceable lost, we urge all Christians to remain vigilant and do everything possible to protect ourselves. The game plan is tending towards annihilating all the Christians in Northern Nigeria. But it has failed already!” HACFO urged.

Continuing, the group said: “Look at how mum and inconsiderate the Nigerian government has remained towards Leah Sharibu, Alice Ngada and many others in Islamic captivity.

“No matter what, we won’t give up nor denounce our faith in Christ. Boko Haram is too small to truncate God’s progressive plans for the Salvation of Northern Nigeria.

“Nothing shall separate us from the love of Christ? Not even Boko Haram Islamists, tribulation, or distress, or persecution, or famine, or nakedness, or peril, or sword.

“Even though we are killed all the day long; we are accounted as sheep for the slaughter, yet we will not retreat nor surrender. In all these things we are more than conquerors through Him that loved us.

“For we are persuaded, that neither death, nor life, nor angels, nor principalities, nor powers, nor things present, nor things to come, nor height, nor depth, nor any other creature, shall be able to separate us from the love of God, which is in Christ Jesus our Lord,” the group vowed to be steadfast in their faith.

In unison, they pledged that unshaken faith in Christ, saying: “Christ is our best and final choice, and there is nothing the Devil can do about it. Cheer up our beloved in Christ!”

Vanguard News Nigeria.

