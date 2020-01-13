Vanguard Logo

Harmattan: Sokoto govt. distributes 300 cardigans, blankets to Almajiri schools

Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto state

The Sokoto State Government on Monday commenced the distribution of cardigans and other items to reduce the effects of harmattan in some  Almajiri Schools across the state.

Chairman of the State Zakkat and Endowment Commission, Malam Muhammad Maidoki said: “The exercise is meant to support our brothers in protecting themselves during  the harmattan season.

“This is the pilot phase in which no fewer than 300 Cardigans and blankets will be distributed to about fifteen selected schools within the state metropolis.

“We are also giving out  sweaters to them to enable them concentrate on their studies,and protect them from unnecessary illnesses.”

Maidoki appealed to wealthy individuals and organisations to support the Commission in providing assistance to less privileged persons in the state.

The benefiting school’s proprietors thanked the commission and the Sultanate Council of Sokoto  for the support.

The schools that benefited from the donation include Madarasat Malam Bello Gusau, Madarasat Malam Sama’ilaTudun Yola, Madarasat Malam Mahi masallacin Shehu and Madarasat Malam Bello Maizuma.

Others were Madarasat Malam Khalifa Wasale, Madarasat Malam Ahmad Konni, Madarasat Malam Abu old market and Madarasat Malam Usman Manuga.

