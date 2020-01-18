Kindly Share This Story:

By Nwafor Sunday

The world heavyweight champion, Anthony Joshua, Saturday prostrated before President Muhammadu Buhari as a sign of respect, to the number one citizen of Nigeria.

Joshua who is a British-Nigerian boxer took out time to take pictures with Buhari and his entourage in London.

In the pictures, Joshua was seen holding his belts with Buhari. It was indeed a moment of joy for Nigerians in UK.

Recall that Buhari had on Friday travelled to London to participate in the inaugural UK-Africa Investment Summit holding on Monday, January 20, 2020.

He would also according to Femi Adesina, Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity hold a meeting with the Head of the Commonwealth, Prince Charles in Glasgow, Scotland.

Buhari will also have bilateral meetings with Prime Minister Johnson as well as heads of multilateral organisations.

Having arrived London, Buhari mapped out time to chat with Nigerians living in the United Kingdom.

There he met with the world heavyweight champion whose father is originally from Sagamu in Ogun state.

Disclosing this information is the Personal Assistant to the President on New Media to Bashir Ahmad via his verified twitter handle.

Below are the photos and video:

