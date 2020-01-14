Halogen Group partners FG on 2020 Tokyo Olympics, adopts Odunayo

Kindly Share This Story:

Nigeria’s security risk group, Halogen, has partnered with Federal Ministry of Youths and Sports Development to adopt Nigeria’s Commonwealth senior category gold medalist and Olympic wrestling gold medal hopeful, Odunayo Adekuoroye.

The adoption of the female athlete by Halogen Group marks an early win for the Federal Government’s recently launched “Adopt an Athlete” initiative aimed at producing world champions for the country in the coming 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games.

In a statement, the management of Halogen Group commended the Minister of Youth and Sports, Mr Sunday Dare, for the pragmatic innovation of enlisting the organised private sector in the development of sports in Nigeria, describing the initiative as a fresh idea capable of unleashing a new era of global glory for Nigerian sports and athletes.

According to the Group Managing Director of Halogen Group, Mr. Wale Olaoye: “Halogen Group is excited to adopt Odunayo Adekuoroye, Nigeria’s greatest female wrestling export in recent times. She remains unbeaten to date and has risen rapidly in the highly competitive world of female wrestling to attain her current ranking of the world’s number 2 in the women’s wrestling class.”

On why Halogen Group is committed to the multiple medal-winning Odunayo, Olaoye said: “Odunayo is an extraordinary athlete who creates huge excitement with her unbeatable performance in the wrestling ring, at the same time, she is influencing millions of Nigerian youths across the world to be great at what they do. She is an epitome of Halogen brand with her boundless energy, passion for excellence and uncommon commitment to winning.”

Also speaking, Minister of Sports, Mr. Dare, noted that Nigeria’s government alone cannot bear the huge expenses required to manage her several athletes to the global game without supports from the private sector and endowed individuals.

VANGUARD

Kindly Share This Story: