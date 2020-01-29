Breaking News
Translate

‘Gutted’ Rodgers bemoans ‘definite penalty’ call in Leicester loss

On 8:20 amIn Sportsby
Kindly Share This Story:

Rodgers, Leicester

Brendan Rodgers insists Leicester were the “better side over the two games” as Trezeguet scored an injury-time winner to send Aston Villa to Wembley after a 2-1 win.

Matt Targett opened the scoring for Villa, only for the hosts to be pegged back by Kelechi Iheanacho midway through the second half.

ALSO READ: Amotekun and fears of the Northern elite

But with the game seemingly destined for penalties, Trezeguet got on the end of a delightful Ahmed Elmohamady cross to fire in the winner and send Villa Park into delirium.

Rodgers told Sky Sports: “I thought we were excellent in the game. Their goalkeeper made some outstanding saves.

“We had a nice control in the game. I thought we should have had a definite handball for a penalty.

“By the end of the game I thought only one team looked like they were going to win it.“I am gutted for the players. We were the better side over the two games.

ALSO READ: Barcelona President confirms Valencia’s Rodrigo talks

“The players are hurting and will tomorrow as well.

“It’s tough to take looking back over the two games but congratulations to Aston Villa and we have to move on.”

Source: Football 365

Vanguard News

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!