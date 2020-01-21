Vanguard Logo

Gunmen kill cleric in Adamawa

On 8:09 pm
By Umar Yusuf

YOLA—  Unknown gunmen, yesterday, attacked a cleric of Lutheran Church of Christ in Nigeria, LCCN, Rev Denis Bagauri, in his country home in Nassarawo Jereng in Mayo Belwa Local Government of Adamawa State

Bagauri had served as a “Special Assistant on Religion Matters” to former Governor Muhammadu Jibrilla-led administration.

It was gathered that the gunmen suspected to be kidnappers had attacked a nearby house before moving to the deceased house.

According to the report, when the assailants stormed the house, the victim attempted to escape through the back door as the attackers were shooting sporadically into the air to scare any intruder, but he was reportedly shot at close range.

Meanwhile, the authority of the Lutheran Church of Christ on Nigeria, LCCN, has condemned the killing/

A statement by Most Reverend Musa Filibus on behalf of the church said it condemns in the strongest term the killing of the man of God, who has been in the vineyard of service to God.

The church, the statement added, is calling on government and security agents to ensure that the perpetrators of the dastardly act are brought to book in no distance time.

Most Reverend Musa Filibus, however, called on the entire Christians to be prayerful for the security agents to fish out the killers.

Meanwhile, Adamawa State Governor, Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, has called on security operatives in the state to redouble their efforts in addressing the emerging security threat of systematic killings in the state.

Fintiri in a statement by his DG, Media and Communications, Solomon Kumangar, sympathised with the LCCN church over the unfortunate incident that led to the abduction and subsequent murder of the clergyman, Pastor Dennis Bagauri.

Adamawa State Police Command has confirmed the killing of the cleric.

 

