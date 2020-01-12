 Gunmen injure, disarm police officers in Delta

Kindly Share This Story:

By Festus Ahon

GUNMEN, weekend, attacked a team of police officers attached to ‘C’ Division, Asaba, Delta State, leaving three of them with varying degrees of injuries and dispossessing them of their riffles.

Vanguard gathered that the police officers were on stop and search duty around the popular Abraka Market area, opposite Sandi Gold hotel, Friday night when they were attacked by the hoodlums at about 9 pm.

Sources said the attacked police officers lost their guard while on extortion when the hoodlums struck.

A source who sought anonymity said the hoodlums who appealed from nowhere in a commando-style disorganised the officers before they struck.

Saying that the victims sustained deep machete cuts, he added that “After the attack, the criminal elements escaped without a vehicle, they were just walking along the road before they disappeared”.

Confirming the incident, the State

Commissioner of Police, Mr Hafiz Inuwa said “as far as am concern, the rifle collected were two not three.

“I gathered that this is not the first time the incident happened in the state before my arrival. But this is the first time since I took over as Commissioner of Police. With the power of God and the strategy and intelligence we have, it will not occur again.

“Within eight days of my arrival, I have recovered over ten firearms hoodlums used to commit crimes in the state. We are on the trail of the hoodlums and anybody caught will be seriously dealt with.”

