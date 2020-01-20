Gunmen abduct mother of bank manager in Delta

Kindly Share This Story:

Perez Brisibe, Ughelli

Mother of a manager of an old generation bank in Delta State, Philip Atiku, was Sunday kidnapped by a gang of gunmen at her Oguname-Olomu residence in Ughelli South local government area of Delta State.

The victim, Angelina Atiku, aged 65, was whisked away by the hoodlums who stormed her residence at about 8 p.m.

Though details of the incident were sketchy as at press time, sources at the scene of the incident disclosed that the arm wielding gunmen numbering four forced her into their vehicle and sped off in an operation that lasted less than five minutes.

According to a source close to the family, “as at Monday morning, the hoodlums were yet to establish contact with the family.”

The incident is coming less than three weeks after a Peoples Democratic Party, PDP ward chairman in the area, Paul Onomuakpokpo was assassinated by yet to be identified gunmen.

Confirming the abduction of the sexagenarian when contacted, Delta State Commissioner of Police, Hafiz Inuwa said the police is aware of the matter.

He said: “I heard about it and we are doing something towards ensuring that she is rescued soonest.”

Vanguard News

Kindly Share This Story: