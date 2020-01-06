Gunmen abduct factional APC chairman in Ondo

Kindly Share This Story:

Dayo Johnson – Akure

Gunmen on Sunday night abducted the factional ward chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State, James Tolorunju Ajulo, at Ibaka quarters in Akungba Akoko, Akoko South- West Local Government Area of the state.

Ajulo is the factional chairman of APC at Ward 13, Akoko South-West LGA.

A family source said he was kidnapped by the gunmen in front of his residence and whisked to an unknown destination.

Vanguard learnt that he was driven away by the kidnappers in his own personal vehicle.

His abductors have not established contact with the family.

One of his close friends, Barr. Tolu Babaleye, who explained how the incident happened said: “The kidnappers laid an ambush for him in his house.

“They ransacked his house after which they took him away in his own car. They used the Toyota Sienna car they came with as a backup to escape from the scene.

“They shot sporadically in the air to scare away residents which aided their escape from the town.”

Babaleye said the matter has been reported at the Akungba Police Division.

He urged the Department of State Service (DSS), Nigerian Army, police and Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) to assist in rescuing the victim unhurt.

The spokesman for the state police command, Femi Joseph, confirmed the incident.

He said the investigation had begun into the development as police detectives had been mobilized towards rescuing the victim.

Vanguard

