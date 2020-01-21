Group warns ex-APC Chieftain to stop attacking Ikpeazu

Kindly Share This Story:

The embattled faction of the Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council Worldwide (OYC), has cautioned ex Deputy Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Timi Frank to desist from further attack against Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State, vowing to expose him if such continues.

The group faulted Timi’s alleged claim that Ikpeazu hobnobbed with President Buhari and APC by accepting to travel with the President to the ongoing UK-Africa Investment Forum holding in London.

In a statement signed by Okechukwu Isiguzoro, obtained by Vanguard, the group warned Timi to desist from any disparaging statement against Ikpeazu.

OYC went further to clarify the ground which Ikpeazu accepted Buhari’s invitation to travel to UK.

Read the statement in parts:

“It is important to note that even while the kinsman of Timi Frank was President of Nigeria he attended foreign engagements with Governors from opposition parties including those of the APC without anyone making allegations of anti-party activities against such Governors.

“We are also aware that this is not the first time President Buhari would be traveling with Governors from opposition parties including Governor Dave Umahi of Ebonyi State and Willie Obiano of Anambra State, who are of PDP and APGA respectively.

“These trips are usually prescheduled and there was no way Governor Okezie Ikpeazu would have known that the Supreme Court would rule against Emeka Ihedioha before accepting the invitation of the Presidency.

“Ohanaeze youths fully back the efforts of Governor Ikpeazu to rapidly develop Abia State through partnership and collaboration with critical stakeholders including the President and the Federal Government. His drive to establish the Enyimba Economic City is unarguably the greatest trans-generational effort made to change the economic fortunes of post-civil war Igboland.

“We urge him to remain focused and not succumb to the irritable antics of cheap political jobbers and their sponsors who are determined to subject Ndigbo to perpetual economic underdevelopment.

“This will be our last warning to Timi and his sponsors as we are ready to expose them to the world if they dare disparage Governor Okezie Ikpeazu again.

“Let us once again urge Governor Ikpeazu to ignore the infantile rants of Timi and regard it as the words of a professional blackmailer seeking to reinvent himself while doing the biddings of his masters who are determined to divide Ndigbo for their own selfish political gains”

