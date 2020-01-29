Kindly Share This Story:

By Samuel Oyadongha

Niger Delta Civil Rights Movement (NDCRM) has kicked against the proposed amendment of the Act establishing the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) by the National Assembly to include Lagos State among member states of the commission.

The proposed amendment if passed, according to the group, will negate the reasons for the establishment of the commission as an interventionist federal agency to look into and address the issue of underdevelopment of the Niger Delta region.

READ ALSO:

In a statement issued in Yenagoa by its National Coordinator, the group said the reason given for this move to include Lagos State among NDDC member states was a clear injustice to the core Niger Delta member states, with regards to the limited budgetary allocations accruing to the commission.

The statement read in part: “If our memory is not failing us, the Niger Delta Development Commission was established as an interventionist Federal Government board to look into and address the issue of underdevelopment of the Niger Delta region as clearly stated in the NDDC establishment act and not an oil producing areas or states development commission.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: