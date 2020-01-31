Group hails Okowa for hosting NEXIM bank forum

Kindly Share This Story:

…condoles with Ojefia over mother’s death

By Festus Ahon

ASABA – President of Delta Progressives, Mr Ogagaoghene Otikpo, has commended Governor Ifeanyi Okowa for hosting the ongoing South-South Enlightenment and Engagement Forum being organized by NEXIM Bank in Asaba, Delta State, saying the summit would promote export trade in the Niger Delta Region.

Speaking when the group paid a condolence visit to Prof Innocent Ojefia who lost the mother, Mrs Lucky Ojefia, said the forum was an opener to do many businesses that could promote foreign trade.

He restated the resolve of the group to support Governor Ifeanyi Okowa in his determination to take the State to greater heights economically.

Describing the late Mrs Lucky Ojefia as a devout Christian, he told the family to take solace in the fact that their mother lived

a fulfilled life, especially leaving behind great children.

Otikpo however prayed to God to give the Ojefia family the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss, adding that the late Mrs Lucky Ojefia was resting in the bosom of God.

Among those present are; Dr. Henry Ojefia, personal physician to the Deputy Governor and Chief Pat Ejeteh.

