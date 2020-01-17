Kindly Share This Story:

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Following the two weeks break for Yuletide period, tricks and articulated vehicles returned in their large number, on Friday, shitting down Oshodi-Apapa Expressway, trapping motorists for several hours in traffic.

Motorists, who have heaved a sigh of relief for iver two weeks, suddenly started experiencing gridlock from Wednesday after Christmas and New Year’s break.

Presidential Task team, mennod the Lagos State Traffic Management Athourity, LASTMA, deployed to maintain law and order watched haplessly, as tanker and articulated drivers defied all directives and traffic rules, parking indiscriminately on the expressway.

The traffic build started as early as 7 am and lasted throughout the day. Of yesterday. Most workers, motorists and other road users were stranded in the gridlock for several hours.

The road from Fatgbems on Oshodi Apapa Expressway to Berger Yard was completely blocked by the activities of truck drivers.

One of the motorists who spoke to Vanguard, Mr. Jude Chukwueze, blamed the return of gridlock on to unchecked activities of truck drivers and corrupt practices by security agencies charged with the management of traffic in the area.

