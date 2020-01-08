Vanguard Logo

Vanguard News

A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc

Governorship Elections: Okowa, Ikpeazu, Bello, Ishaku win at Supreme Court

On 6:27 pmIn News, Politicsby
Kindly Share This Story:

Cult Group: 2 charged with managing, creating Platform

The Supreme Court on Wednesday dismissed an appeal filed by candidate of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) in the 2019 governorship election in Abia State, Alex Otti, which sought to unseat Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Delivering a lead judgement, Justice Hamiru Sanusi held that Otti’s appeal lacked merit and was liable for dismissal.

READ ALSO:Gov. Ikpeazu inaugurates Abia traditional rulers’ council, seeks peace, devt(Opens in a new browser tab)

Other Justices on the panel agreed with the opinion of Justice Sanusi on the matter.

The Owerri division of the Appeal Court had dismissed the appeal of Otti and declared Governor Ikpeazu as the validly elected.

The Appeal Court had upheld the judgement of the Election Petition Tribunal which had earlier declared Ikpeazu as the duly elected Governor of Abia State.

Similarly, the elections of Governos Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta state, Ishaku Darius of Taraba and Abubakar Bello of Niger state were affirmed by the Supreme Court.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!