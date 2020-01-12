Breaking News
Governor Udom Emmanuel buries father, February 15, 2020

AKSG, Akwa Ibom, Udom Emmanuel
Governor Emmanuel Udom, of Akwa Ibom state

Preparations are in top gear, for the funeral of the Father of Akwa Ibom State Governor, the Late Elder Gabriel Emmanuel Nkanang, whose passing occurred on December 1st, 2019 at the age of 90 years. According to an impeccable family source, the funeral will attract top personalities in corporate, political and ecumenical spectrums and will take place in the Governor’s home town- Awa- Iman, Onna Local Government Area.

The late Elder Nkanang was a highly respected and revered teacher, who had shaped and distilled the intellectual and moral foundations of thousands of young men and women across the State.

A devout Christian, he helped expand the frontiers of growth of the United Evangelical Church (UEC) founded as Qua Iboe Church.  “We are saddened by his demise but are inspired by the noble life dedicated to the service of others, the pursuit of excellence and character and our common humanity which he led” Governor Udom Emmanuel was quoted to have said at a recent event.

Disclaimer

