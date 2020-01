Kindly Share This Story:

By Festus Ahon – Asaba

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State has won the gubernatorial candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Chief Great Ogboru at the Supreme Court.

Ogboru who was floored by Dr Ifeanyi Okowa in the March 9 Gubernatorial election, had dragged the Governor to tribunal challenging his victory.

Ogboru lost at both the Lower Tribunal and Court of Appeal before proceeding to the Apex court to challenge the verdict of the Lower Tribunal and Court of Appeal.

Vanguard News Nigeria.

Kindly Share This Story: