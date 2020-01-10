Breaking News
Gov Mohammed suspends 2 LG chairmen for lackadaisical attitude to work

By Charly Agwam – Bauchi

Bauchi State governor, Bala Mohammed has approved the suspension of two local government caretaker chairmen for alleged lackadaisical attitude to work.

According to a statement issued by the Senior Special Assistant to the governor Mukhtar Gidado on Friday, the two chairmen, Nura Dan Maishar’ a  and Gara’u Adamu of Ningi and Darazo Local government areas respectively were ordered to be suspended by the governor with immediate effect.

“His Excellency, the Executive Governor of Bauchi State, Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed has approved the suspension of the Caretaker Committee Chairmen of Ningi and Darazo Local government areas, Nura Dan Maishar’ a   and Gara’u Adamu respectively.

Their suspension was due to their lackadaisical attitude in running the affairs of the two local government areas.

“Government noted that both of them have not been engaging the local government stakeholders in managing the affairs of their councils, and the act violates the principles of good representation,  equity, and fairness.

“The suspension of the two local government officials was to facilitate proper investigation into the allegations to enable the government takes a final decision on the matter appropriately,” the statement reads in part.

The statement further directed the suspended caretaker chairmen to handover the mantle of the administration of their local government councils to their deputies along with all government’s properties in their possession.

