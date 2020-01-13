Gov Makinde to road contractors: We’ll not hesitate to terminate your contract

Kindly Share This Story:

…issues two weeks ultimatum to contractors to improve on work pace

By Adeola Badru

THE Seyi Makinde led administration in Oyo State, has given contractors handling ongoing projects in the state two weeks to speed up work or face contract termination.

Governor Makinde on Monday, issued the warning during a meeting with the contractors, through the state Commissioner for Public Works, Infrastructure and Transportation, Professor Raphael Afonja, at the conference room of the ministry.

Professor Afonja who expressed the displeasure of the state government at the slow pace of work by the contractors, charged them to resume night work for speedy completion of various ongoing projects in the state.

He said: “You are owing us and you are yet to do a job that commensurates with the payment you have received, I am giving you just two weeks to do significant work on the roads or we will terminate the contract with your company.”

“Four companies have been recommended for termination and we will not hesitate to do so if we see no significant improvement in your work,” Afonja said.

The commissioner who charged the contractors to bring the ministry in on any challenges they might face in the course of doing their work added that the contractors should always notify the ministry 24hrs before shutting down any road for proper traffic redirection.

He, therefore, appealed to the contractors to always wet the road at least three times a day.

“We are here to serve the people and not to make lives difficult for them. So people should not be getting sick as a result of the dust emanating from the roads,” he appealed.

