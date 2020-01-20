Gov. Makinde says inter-agency security collaboration has boosted security in Oyo state

Kindly Share This Story:

Gov. Seyi Makinde of Oyo state has commended inter-agency collaboration among security services in the state, saying it has greatly boosted the security situation.

Mr Taiwo Adisa, the Chief Press Secretary to Gov. Makinde, quoted the governor as making this assertion during a reception organised for the 163 newly promoted senior officers of security agencies in Oyo state, held at the Lawn Tennis Court, Police Headquarters Eleyele, Ibadan.

The governor said that the collaboration among the police and other security agencies in the state had helped the task of maintaining peace, security and protection of lives and property of the people in all the nooks and crannies of the state.

He said that the collaborative efforts of all the security agencies in the state had helped to reduce crime to the barest minimum.

Makinde stressed that the inter-agency collaboration among the security agencies has made the objective of securing the state easy to achieve.

He thanked all the officers and men of the security agencies in the state for making the state secured.

“I want to also especially appreciate the good work of the heads of the security agencies; the CPs, the Immigration Comptroller, Commandant of the NSCDC for the collaborative effort, because I know that there is no single agency that can cover this entire state alone,” he said.

Makinde, who described the inter-agency collaboration among security agencies in the state as top-notch, noted that there was always eagerness from one agency to assist the other in achieving the objective of securing the state.

He tasked the security agencies to “keep up” collaborative spirit and not relent in pursuing the goal of keeping Oyo state safe and peaceful.

The governor, while congratulating the newly promoted Senior Officers, charged them to see their promotions as a call to do more for the country and urged them to be good ambassadors of the state.

He charged those still expecting their promotions to work harder, praying that God would uplift them in due course.

According to him, the heads of the security agencies cannot function and deliver without all of you that are seated here tonight.

“Those that have been promoted should know that it is a call to do more and those who are still expecting their promotion, by the grace of God, it will come but you have to work very hard.”

Earlier in his remarks, Mr Shina Olukolu, the Commissioner of Police in Oyo, appreciated the administration of Gov. Makinde for the huge support it has been giving to the security in the task of securing the state.

Olukolu noted that the Makinde administration, in just seven months, has surpassed the previous administrations in the state in terms of provisions to enhance the performance of the police in securing the state.

He added, “Some of the things that make officers of all the services want to continue rendering efficient, dedicated services to the society, which will enhance their performance, are training and retraining, logistics to carry out their operations, welfare matters and appreciation.

He stated further that the police and other security agencies in the state would continue to work together to maintain peace and

security of lives and property across the length and breadth of the state.

He appealed to the governor to continue to ensure that security remains a top priority in his administration.

