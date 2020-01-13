Goods worth over N21m lost as fire razes Abuja market

Kindly Share This Story:

By Omeiza Ajayi – Abuja

At least N21 million worth of furniture was on Sunday night burnt to ashes when fire razed the ‘City Furniture’ section of the Kugbo Furniture Market in Nyanya, Abuja.

The inferno which destroyed 39 shops was said to have started some minutes before midnight, when the market had already closed.

Chairman of the City Furniture area, Austin Onuh who is also a victim, said the incident occurred on Sunday night and regretted that most of the furniture burnt were given to them on contract by their customers.

“We are yet to determine the cause of the inferno but furniture worth over N 21 million naira have been burnt by the fire. Some of us here just returned from Christmas and new year celebrations, and started work that our customers gave us, but this morning we only came to see ashes” he said.

Onuh appealed to Federal Capital Territory FCT Administration, spirited individuals and corporate organizations to support them.

He also called on the government to help the furniture makers provide measures that will prevent fire incident in the area.

Timothy Eze, one of the affected furniture makers, said he lost nothing less than N8 million worth of furniture in his shop. He said, “apart from the furniture, industrial machine, generators with several working equipment that worth millions were also burnt”

Another victim, Vincent Ngutsen said over N7 million finished and unfinished furniture were burnt in his shop located at the same area.

According to him, despite efforts by the people around the area and the fire fighters, they were not able to salvage any of the goods.

vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: