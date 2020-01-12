Gombe philantropist sponsors indigenes to study in Moroccan universities

Kindly Share This Story:

By Charly Agwam – Gombe

Philanthropist and Managing Director of Kano Electricity Distribution Company (KEDCO) Dr Jamilu Isyaku Gwamna has sponsored 10 students drawn from different parts of Gombe state to study various courses in some universities of choice in Morocco.

Speaking with Vanguard during the weekend in Gombe, Gwamna said he selected the students based on their poor background and the need for corporate prosperity of indigenes of the state.

One of the fathers of the beneficiaries who spoke on behalf of other parents, Yakubu Adamu from Yamaltu Deba local government described the gesture as first of its kind in the history of the state.

“None of us have had the opportunity to meet Dr. Jamilu Isyaku Gwamna but out of generously, he has picked our children for sponsorship in universities abroad. He even paid for their feeding and accommodation needs in far away Morocco.

“We, the parents of the 10 lucky students thank Dr Jamilu for his kind gesture and pray to Allah to grant him all his desires, protect and open doors of immeasurable bounties for him. We are eternally grateful to him and we pledge to support him whenever he needs it,” he said.

The happy parents further urged wealthy individuals to emulate Dr Jamilu to advance the cause of prosperity for all people of the state

“I’ll use this opportunity to call on our wealthy individuals to emulate Sardaunan Gombe in touching the lives of the common man in the society. Today, wealthy individuals only send their kids to better schools abroad while the children of the common man are left to battle with the poor system of education in the country. Thankfully, reverse is the case with Dr Jamilu, the children of the poor also have the opportunity to school overseas,” he added.

The Special Adviser to Jamilu, Sani Abubakar Banki noted that Sardaunan Gombe has been helping people he comes across in different aspects, adding that this is one of the many that didn’t attract the attention of the media.

The beneficiaries of his philanthropy who are to study Economic Law at Mohammed Khamis University, Rabat are Hassan Adamu Dashi from Dukku, Abdulhadi Auwal Ishiaku from Gombe and Abdulmumini Kabir Talasse from Balanga.

Others for English Studies at the Sidi Muhammad Bin Abdallah University, Fes are Kabiru Muhammad Malam Sidi from Kwami, Talatu Tanimu from Kaltungo, Ahmad Adamu Umar Kumo from Akko, Solomon Musa Kalmai from Billiri, Abdullahi Abubakar Kashere from Akko, Muhammad Adamu from Funakaye local government areas, while Nazif Yakubu Adamu Dadinkowa from Yamaltu Deba will study Islamic Studies at Sidi Muhammad Bin Abdallah University, Fes.

