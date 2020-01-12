God did not promise Christians a life without obstacles ― Cleric

Kindly Share This Story:

A cleric, Rev Tajan Moltok, the Jos Resident Pastor of Shepherd House Assembly International, has said that God has never promised Christians a life that is without obstacles.

“There will always be obstacles for Christians, but prayers will make crooked paths straight,” he said on Sunday in Jos, while delivering a sermon entitled: ‘Approach to 2020’.

He said that a Church was not a place that guaranteed a battle-free life.

“The Church only guarantees a good relationship with God through prayers and fasting. It makes Christians victorious and give them the opportunity to speak what they desire in the course of the year.

“Spiritual and sacrificial approaches are required to prepare for a successful year and to overcome challenges in the year.

“Spiritual approach cannot be completed until prayers and fasting is in stock. Give the year a sacrificial approach, purify your body to hear God’s instructions, directives and guidance.

“You cannot be a successful Christian if you lack the attitude to sacrifice; it is an essential ingredient in the journey of faith,” he said.

Moltok said that it was unfortunate that people were more concerned about what they get from God and what God can do for them.

“We must not fail to give attention to the things of God. Prayers and fasting are crucial to having a blessed and successful year,” he said.

