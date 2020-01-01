Breaking News
Fayose to haters: Hug transformer if you are angry with me

On 6:21 pm
By Nwafor Sunday

Immediate past governor of Ekiti state, Ayodele Fayose has on Wednesday, warned those who are angry over his enjoyment status, to desist from further condemning his actions.

He said that anyone who is angry with him for enjoying himself should go and hug any available transformer.

Fayose who reacted via his twitter handle against criticisms from some Nigerians that he lied to a court that he was sick and needed to be admitted in a United State hospital, opined that he went for a medical checkup and not on admission.

Recall that a federal high court had on December 7, granted him permission to travel abroad for medical treatment.

Fayose was spotted dancing with a white lady in a party in US. He was equally seen relaxing in a beach.

Irked with his actions, some Nigerians took to various social media platforms to condemn his conduct.

But in what can be said to be a riposte, Fayose averred, “These “hailers”, when I was on their case, they were crying. Now I’m on my own lane enjoying my life, they are still crying & sucking.

Expect more so you can cry more. I’m on medical checkup not admission. Celebrating New Year is my right, haters can hug transformer.

Happy New Year”

