By Nwafor Sunday

Immediate past governor of Ekiti state, Ayodele Fayose has on Wednesday, warned those who are angry over his enjoyment status, to desist from further condemning his actions.

He said that anyone who is angry with him for enjoying himself should go and hug any available transformer.

Fayose who reacted via his twitter handle against criticisms from some Nigerians that he lied to a court that he was sick and needed to be admitted in a United State hospital, opined that he went for a medical checkup and not on admission.

Recall that a federal high court had on December 7, granted him permission to travel abroad for medical treatment.

Fayose was spotted dancing with a white lady in a party in US. He was equally seen relaxing in a beach.

Irked with his actions, some Nigerians took to various social media platforms to condemn his conduct.

But in what can be said to be a riposte, Fayose averred, “These “hailers”, when I was on their case, they were crying. Now I’m on my own lane enjoying my life, they are still crying & sucking.

Expect more so you can cry more. I’m on medical checkup not admission. Celebrating New Year is my right, haters can hug transformer.

Happy New Year”

See tweets below:

These “hailers”,when I was on their case,they were crying. Now I’m on my own lane enjoying my life, they are still crying & sucking.Expect more so you can cry more. I’m on medical check up not admission. Celebrating New Year is my right, haters can hug transformer.

Happy New Year — Peter Ayodele Fayose (@GovAyoFayose) January 1, 2020

Once again, Happy New Year to everyone, particularly my haters politically or otherwise. How far can you go in your machinations? Definitely nowhere😉 …Remember; “He that is blessed of God cannot be cursed.” I will remain your headache in 2020 if you don’t repent. — Peter Ayodele Fayose (@GovAyoFayose) January 1, 2020

In this year 2020, God will give you victory over every oppression that has inflicted your life with hunger, sufferings and wants. He will take you to the greatest height of success. He will return Nigeria to the path of peace, progress and unity. Happy New Year. — Peter Ayodele Fayose (@GovAyoFayose) January 1, 2020

Its a miracle! Peter is healed! Praise The Lord! Doctors can work wonders sha. Ayodele Fayose On Medical Dancing therapy. This means he’s no longer in severe pain and we won’t be seeing him on stretchers during his next court appearance or on his way to jail. Thank you Doctors pic.twitter.com/VZGkrirKQ6 — Lauretta Onochie (@Laurestar) January 1, 2020



Vanguard

