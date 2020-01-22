GMGBoss gradually taking over as King of street music in Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story:

By Chioma Rita

Street hop sensational music act whose real name is Olajide Orodo, popularly known as GMG Boss has shown that he has what it takes to take over as King of street music in Nigeria.

With his latest records “Shaye” and “Olo$” released under Glory Music Group, the songs are currently enjoying massive airplay on top radio, television channels and accumulating high downloads on popular music platforms.

A serial entrepreneur and entertainment business mogul, Olajide Orodo is set to change the narrative once his debut extended play (EP) scheduled to drop sometime this year is released and it’s going to be the biggest the music industry would get this 2020.

READ ALSO:

According to him, he has being a lover of music from a very young age and had been influenced musically by respected iconic international and local legends like Sir Shina Peters, King Sunny Ade, Remedies and 50 cent.

Ojodo alongside his former partner started the now-defunct record label ‘Ko Ma Ro’ Hits Records in 2013.

Following the closure of the aforementioned record label, GMGBoss secured a five year recording deal with Glory Music Group.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: