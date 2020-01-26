Giroud nears Chelsea exit, with Inter agreement reached

Kindly Share This Story:

Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud has reached a ‘total agreement’ to join Inter, with the Italian giants set to pay the Blues an initial €5m for his services.

Giroud has struggled for game time this campaign, managing to start just two games in the Premier League. He was the Europa League’s top scorer in the 2018/19 season, with the west London side going on to win the competition.

Inter have been linked with a move for the striker for weeks, and ​re-entered the race to sign him after a deal for Llorente fell through, while Barcelona were also considering a move.

However, ​Nicolo Schira has now revealed that ​Giroud has reached a ‘total agreement’ with Inter, with the attacker set to earn €4m-a-year with bonuses.

Inter are said to be ‘closing’ the deal with the Blues and will pay them €5m with an additional €1.5m in bonuses for the 33-year-old. Schira concludes by stating that the deal will be officially completed ‘soon.’

Should Giroud finally complete his long-awaited move to the Nerazzurri, he will become their third signing in January. Former Manchester United player Ashley Young has already joined, while ex-Chelsea player Victor Moses recently made the switch.

The Frenchman has been linked with a move away from Stamford Bridge in January, with the player himself admitting in December that it would be ‘difficult’ to stay at Chelsea. Giroud has been linked with a whole host of clubs, including Rangers, West Ham, Juventus and many more.

It was recently revealed that the striker had agreed personal terms Inter, but talks between the two clubs were still ongoing. And while it appeared as though the transfer was edging towards competition, the deal was initially thrown into doubt when manager Antonio Conte was understood to be focusing on the loan signing of Napoli forward Fernando Llorente.

But now it appears that Giroud will end up at San Siro after all, reunited with Conte following their time at Stamford Bridge.

