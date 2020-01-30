Gias 2020: UAE, others to invest in Akwaibom aviation sector

Kindly Share This Story:

The just-concluded 2020 Global Investment in Aviation Summit that took place in the United Arab Emirates has showcased Akwa Ibom State as the next-big-thing in Nigeria’s aviation industry to the world.

Akwa Ibom became the centre of attraction at the when Governor Udom Emmanuel led a high powered delegation to the Summit to present the ample investment opportunities to big players in the aviation industry, where “a lot of them have shown interest in the completion and running of the Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) facility at the Victor Attah International Airport.”

At the GIAS 2020 Summit, which recorded breaking number of activities including Aviation Finance and Airport Project Finance Master Classes where talks on Aircraft Investment, Fleet Management, PPP Business Models, Airport Future Solutions, Governor Emmanuel hinted that his administration sees “aviation as a strategic income stream and as such is doing its best to take advantage of it. We have created an investor-friendly environment. Our home carrier, Ibom Air, is receiving attention globally.

Governor Emmanuel, who also thrilled participants at the Summit when he presented Akwa Ibom’s economic potentials and the many incentives put in place by this administration to make Akwa Ibom attractive for investors, added that his administration was a commitment to diversify the state’s economy,

He explained to investors at the Summit, who were turbocharged to invest in the state, that with the much-needed investment, the sector, which boasts of a home carrier, has the potential to, directly and indirectly, employ millions Akwa Ibom youths, boost the state’s Internally Generated Revenue (IGR), among others.

Governor Emmanuel also used the GIAS Summit to meet with the Marriott Group Vice President for Sub-Sahara Africa, Mr Ibrahim Barghout, to finalize arrangement for the smooth opening of the Four-Point by Sheraton, Ikot Ekpene.

Mr. Emmanuel maintained that his administration’s agenda, which is tailored to a vibrant economic plan, is for the development, progress and a greener future for Akwa Ibom.

