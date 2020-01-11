Ghanaian rap star, Keeny Ice unveils plans for 2020

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ayo Onikoyi

Ghanaian rap sensation Keeny Ice is still hopeful that his brand would attain even greater heights this new year as he rolls out his plans for the year.

Last year was a good one for the Ghanaian rapper as he won numerous awards in his country including the Volta Music Awards 2019 Artiste of the Year Award and Best Collaboration (International) with his hit collaboration ‘E be God’s which featured Nigerian Artiste Victor AD.

That award also made it Victor AD’s first international award. On his plan for the new year he said “I’m looking to drop a lot of music this year because I haven’t done a lot of releases the previous year as I envisaged. I’m also going to drop my Bordervibez EP debut this year.

And as for collabos, I want to continue to spread my tentacles beyond the borders of Ghana which I started with Nigeria and hoping to get joints with few of the artistes from there. I’m considering working with 2baba, Davido, Zlatan, Teni, Payper Corleone, Peruzzi among others.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: