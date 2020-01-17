Ghana Must Go: Nigeria expels 2 million illegal aliens, mostly Ghanaians (Today In History)

Kindly Share This Story:

1983: Nigeria expels 2 million illegal aliens, mostly Ghanaians

Ghana Must Go, was a popular name given to the migration of illegal Migrants (mostly Ghanaians) from Nigeria following a Presidential executive order.

In 1983, the President of Nigeria, Shehu Shagari issued an executive order mandating immigrants without proper immigration documents to leave the country or they would be arrested according to the law. The order was in alleged response to the religious disturbances that had engulfed parts of the country in 1980 (Kano 1980 Riots ) and 1981[1]. Most of the immigrants were West Africans and mainly Ghanaians. Over 2 million men, women and children were affected. [Wikipedia]

1773 Captain James Cook becomes 1st to cross Antarctic Circle (66° 33′ S)

1873 A group of Modoc warriors defeats the United States Army in the First Battle of the Stronghold, a part of the Modoc War

1912 Captain Robert Scott’s expedition arrives at the South Pole, one month after Roald Amundsen

1946 United Nations Security Council holds its 1st meeting

1991 Operation Desert Storm begins, with US-led coalition forces bombing Iraq, during the Gulf War

1706 US Founding Father Benjamin Franklin was born (died 1790)

1942 Heavyweight Boxing Champion Muhammad Ali was born (died 2016)

1775 9 old women burnt as witches for causing bad harvests in Kalisk, Poland

1871 1st cable car patented, by Andrew Smith Hallidie in the US (begins service in 1873)

1882 1st Dutch female physician Aletta Jacobs opens her office

