Getafe 0-3 Real Madrid: Varane gets Madrid back on track with derby win

Raphael Varane scored one and played a big part in another as Real Madrid returned to winning ways with a 3-0 victory away at neighbours Getafe that took them top of LaLiga.

Madrid drew three straight league matches prior to the two-week break, including back-to-back games without scoring, but got back on track on their return to action on Saturday.

The visitors ended their goalless run in fortuitous circumstances as opposition keeper David Soria helped the ball into his own net under pressure from Varane.

Varane headed in a second eight minutes into the second half at Estadio Coliseum Alfonso Perez and Luka Modric tapped home a late third as Madrid saw things through to move a point above Barcelona after playing a game more.

Madrid fired a blank at this ground last term but edged in front after 34 minutes on this latest visit, Soria getting the final touch after Varane beat him to Ferland Mendy’s cross.

The visitors relied on Thibaut Courtois to keep them in front, though, the Belgium keeper denying Faycal Fajr and Leandro Cabrera with impressive saves at the end of the first half.

And those stops proved defining as, two minutes after Getafe had a penalty shout for handball against Eder Militao rejected, Varane powered home a header that was allowed to stand after a lengthy VAR check.

Gareth Bale was thwarted by Soria from a one-on-one late on but Madrid scored a third in added time through Modric, who had a simple finish after being teed up by substitute Federico Valverde at the end of a swift counter.

