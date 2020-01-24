GCU Class of ’70 celebrate Golden Jubilee with renovation of Assembly Hall

Kindly Share This Story:

By Perez Brisibe

The Government College Ughelli, GCU, Class of 1970 from within and outside Nigeria led by its chairman, Mr Paul Gbemre recently reunited to celebrate their golden jubilee at Warri, Abraka and Ughelli, all in Delta State, Nigeria.

The four-day reunion activities kicked off with a special thanksgiving service held at the Anchored In Christ Fellowship Church, Jeddo Warri which attracted the presence of a good number of the old boys of Class 70, clergymen whom some of whom are also old boys of the college.

Other dignitaries that were present comprises old boys of the college and non-old boys including Chief Albert Akpomudje Senior Advocate of Nigeria,( SAN), Chief Moses Odibo among others.

In his opening address, Mr Gbemre stated that 50 years ago, about 113 students started the race and 29 did not make it as a result of death, stressing that, 50 years ago they were young men who were innocent but today they are now captains of industries, political leaders, grandfathers and fathers adding that the college impacted a lot in their lives.

Some Students of Class 70, among whom are Mr Matthew Aghomi, Barrister Victor Akpoguma, Mr Donald Ovweredjor and Mr Dan T Ekoko (RQS) all gave testimonies of the wonderful things God has done in their lives.

Pastor Cleverson Gbegbaje while addressing students of the college, said the future of the country is in their hands and for them to be heard they must be properly positioned since they are already in a good school that will make them outstanding but what they need to do is to pray and be studious.

The old boys then proceeded to a 2-day retreat at Abraka with the theme, “Aging process and Coping Mechanism’s’’ by Professor Patrick Igbigbi of the Department of Human Anatomy Delta State University, Abraka.

The event also witnessed the award of excellence on some old boys including the Minister of State Labour, Employment and Productivity, Festus Keyamo.

Speaking on behalf of the awardees, Keyamo said concerted effort is needed especially from the government and alumni associations to improve the quality of education in Nigeria.

The Minister further said that it is with the individual and collective efforts from old boys that have kept the school the way it is today saying, “We are trying to maintain the legacy so that the young ones coming behind will have a taste of the standard that we also enjoyed while we were here.”

In his closing remarks, chairman of the class, Mr. Gbemre said: “We benefited a lot from here and now having become successful in the society, there is an eager need to give back to the school and that is why we came together.”

The event was well attended by other dignitaries that included the Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, Delta State, Patrick Ukah and the Commissioner for Higher Education Prof Patrick Muoboghare, Chief Albert Akpomudje (SAN), Architect Charles Majoroh, President General Worldwide Government College Ughelli Old Boys Association amongst others.

Founded in 1945, the event marks two significant milestones in the history of the College, 75 years of the existence of GCU and 50 years anniversary of the class of 1970.

