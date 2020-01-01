Kindly Share This Story:

His Royal Majesty, the Orodje of Okpe Kingdom, Major General Felix Mujakperuo, the Orue 1, has declared that the best candidate would emerge to govern Delta State in 2023 in order to continue with the good work of the incumbent.

HRM Mujakperuo stated this when the former Minister for Education, Olorogun Kenneth Gbagi visited him at his palace in Orerokpe, Delta State as part of Olorogun Gbagis consultation to contest for the governorship of the state in 2023.

The Orodje emphasized that as a king he was the father to all the politicians in the state, as a result, he does not belong to any political party but support any government in power adding that as a father of all politicians he was open to receiving all politicians who visit him.

However, he noted that he had known Olorogun Gbagi for a very long time as a person of very good and untainted character who is capable of doing very good thing and achieving rare feats.

He said it was his prayer for the best candidate to emerge as the Governor of Delta State in 2023, adding that if it was the will of God Olorogun Gbagi would certainly emerge the governor.

Speaking earlier, Olorogun Gbagi told the Orodje that he visited him for his royal blessing towards his mission for the governorship contest in 2023. He praised the king as a renowned monarch who has very international and national attainments and connections having served in the Nigerian Army and held several positions including brigade commander, General Officer Commanding (GOC) and ECOMOG Commander in Liberia before retiring as a General.

Ologorun Gbagi disclosed that he was contesting not for the purpose of acquiring more wealth rather his love for the state and good people of the state is his motivation to vie for the governorship position.

He said that he was an accomplished businessman and industrialist of national and international repute and integrity. I don’t owe any bank; I’m not indebted to anybody, though the journey is tasking but I have the wherewithal for it.

According to him, ‘I have been preparing for this mission for the past 20 years and I have what it takes to build on the good legacy of Governor Arthur Ifeanyi Okowa.’

