Gas explosion kills one, razes 5 houses in Ajegunle, Lagos

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

It was a sad day in Lagos on Saturday, January 4th, 2020, as an explosion from a cooking gas cylinder killed a yet to be identified victim, at Ifelodun Street, Ajegunle, Apapa, a shanty settlement in the area of the state, razing about five buildings in the process.

Recall that similar incident happened recently, where a teenager lost his life and injured several others following a gas explosion in Ajegunle, Apapa area of the state.

According to the report, the deceased was burnt beyond recognition.

Director-General of Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, LASEMA, Dr. Femi Oke-Osanyintolu, confirmed the incident.

Oke-Osanyintolu explained that a LASEMA Response Team, LRT, from Cappa Base responded to a 767/112 distress call and quelled a fire outbreak at Ifelodun Street, Ajegunle, Apapa that started close to Friday midnight to early hours Saturday, razing about five houses including a Church.

He said, “Further investigations revealed that the fire outbreak which claimed the life of a yet-to-be-identified victim burnt to death, was caused by the explosion of a cooking gas cylinder in one of the buildings, leading to loss of properties worth millions of naira which was razed by the Inferno.

“The fire incident that broke out in a majorly shanty site where people erected various wooden structures from plywood, planks and other combustible materials where the houses burnt voraciously and were further induced by the harmattan.

“The fire was extinguished through joint effort where Lagos State Fire Service, members of the Nigerian Police Force and the LASEMA Response Team were responders.

“Further investigation is ongoing to determine the immediate and remote cause of the incident in order to prevent future occurrence,” Oke-Osanyintolu stated.

