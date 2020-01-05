Gas explosion kills Chairman, Nigeria Atomic Energy Commission in Kaduna

Kindly Share This Story:

Ben Agande – Kaduna and Agency Report

The chairman of the Nigeria Energy Commission, Professor Simon Mallam and 7 others were killed in a gas explosion in the Sabon Tasha area of Kaduna state.

The late chairman of the Commission was said to be barbing his hair in a barber’s shop just beside the gas station when the explosion took place.

About twenty other persons suffered various degrees of injuries and were rushed to hospitals within the area.

– Kaduna Police Confirms Five Persons Dead –

The Kaduna Police Command has confirmed the death of five persons in the gas explosion at Sabon Tasha in Kaduna metropolis on Saturday afternoon.

The Command’s Public Relations Officers, DSP Yakubu Sabo, made the confirmation in a press statement issued in Kaduna.

Sabo added that four other persons sustained various degrees of injuries in the incident which occurred after a cylinder exploded at a gas refill shop.

According to Sabo, two of the victims were burnt beyond recognition.

“The impact of the incident affected three other adjoining shops of different businesses.

“Teams of detectives have been dispatched to the scene on rescue mission and further investigation.

“The four injured have been rushed to Barau Dikko Hospital Kaduna for treatment,” he said.

