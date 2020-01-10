Ganduje disburses N150m worth of schools instructional materials

Kindly Share This Story:

By Abdulmumin Murtala – Kano

Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano state has disbursed N150 million worth of schools instructional materials in line with the free and compulsory policy on education in the state.

Books, writing materials and furniture were presented to the State Universal Basic Education Board, SUBEB, for the commencement of the program.

The Governor while disbursing the materials at a ceremony on Friday, in Kano, highlighted the achievements so far for the implementation of the new education policy in the state; part of which includes the training of teachers, collection of relevant data and the provision of learning materials.

Delivering his address, Ganduje said, “this evening we are distributing millions of items that include books, writing materials and furniture and so many other learning materials that will make teaching and learning effective in respective schools.”

The governor also declared that so far the government has trained and upgraded teachers in the state whereby 98 per cent of the primary school teachers have obtained the lowest teaching qualification, Nigerian Certificate of Education, NCE.

“We have also collected data of our teachers. They are the backbone of education. We have taken data on the qualification of our teachers and those of them who are not qualified, by now they are having the minimum of Nigerian Certificate in Education NCE. By now we have about 98% of qualified teachers in our primary school” Ganduje stated.

He also announced that 600 teachers have been employed and 4,000 more are going to be employed to meet the demand and standard required for the successful implication of the free and compulsory education program.

“We have also created statistics of the vacancies of teachers and those that are interested in the teaching profession and we have recently employed 600 teachers and we are planning to employ 4000 teachers and will continue to take stock until we fill all the gaps that are existing in the teaching profession” he said.

200 best performing teachers were rewarded by the governor with a gift of one hundred naira each. The money was earlier meant to be given to them as car loans but the governor announced that is no more a loan is a gift.

Vanguard News Nigeria.

