Ganduje condoles family over death of Justice Bashir Wali

By Abdulmumin Murtala, Kano

Governor Abdullahi Ganduje has issued a condolence message to the family of late Justice Bashir Wali, a former Supreme Court Judge.

Wali, whose death was announced on Tuesday, died after a protracted illness in his Bompai home in Kano.

Ganduje who spoke through his Press Secretary, Abba Anwar said, “His death creates great vacuum in the judiciary in the country.”

“We can still remember his immense contributions in the judiciary at the state and federal levels. His days as a legal luminary were full of mentoring, coaching and shaping judicial officers at all levels. The pains of his loss will remain with us for many years to come,” the governor stated.

Wali has served in various capacities in the Nigeria judiciary. He was Khadi, Commissioner of Justice and Attorney General of Kano state, Justice of Court of Appeal before he proceeded to the Supreme Court as Justice. He was also the Chairman of Kano State Law Reform Commission.

The late Jurist studied Islamic Law in Azhar University, Egypt, and later went to United Kingdom where he studied Common Law.

“On behalf of the government and people of Kano state, we are praying for Allah’s Blessing on the reposed soul of late Justice A.B. Wali. May Allah give his family the fortitude to bear the loss,” Ganduje prayed.

