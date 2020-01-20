Ganduje celebrates Supreme Court Victory, calls for better Kano

Kindly Share This Story:

By Abdulmumin Murtala – Kano

The Kano state governor Abdullahi Ganduje of the ruling All Progressive Congress, APC, has called on the opposition to come and join hands with him for the continued development of the state.

“We thank Allah for the victory that made it possible for the Supreme Court to reaffirm our victory after Election Petition Tribunal and Court of Appeal judgments. We also thank Kano people for a peaceful conduct of their affairs,” says the governor.

The governor, who spoke through his Press Secretary Abba Anwar also commended the Supreme Court judges that partook in the judgment while praising the judiciary for strengthening democracy.

“We also commend all the Judges who partook in this exercise of deepening democracy. This shows the commitment of our judiciary in strengthening our democracy. This is highly commendable,” he said.

He further called on the opposition to join hands with the government to move the state forward.

“I insist that our opposition should come and join us to move the state forward. We have a lot of developmental projects on the ground. And more are coming. Our free and compulsory education policy needs all hands on deck. Our security system also needs all and sundry. Among others,” he said.

vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: