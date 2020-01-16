FRSC promotes, decorates 35 officers in Kwara

Kindly Share This Story:

The Kwara Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) on Thursday decorated 35 of its newly promoted officers.

The Sector Commander, Mr Jonathan Owoade, charged the newly promoted officers on dedication and hard work.

Owoade charged them to justify the promotion as more service delivery was expected from them.

“Today, we have a cause to celebrate, God has given us a reason to be joyful because we have many of our officers being decorated today.

“I want to also appreciate the Corps Marshal Boboye Oyeyemi for promoting such a large number of officers in this command.

“For those who have been promoted, I want to charge you on hard work because the promotion did not come easy, you worked hard for it and you must not relent on your oars.

“More is expected from you, more discipline, dedication and above all, I urge you not to disappoint the trust of the Corps Marshal.

“And for those who did not make it or are yet to be promoted, I urge you not to loose hope, it will be your turn,” he said.

The sector commander appreciated all the officers and stakeholders while calling for more cooperation from them.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that four officers were promoted from the rank of Chief Route Commanders to Assistant Corps Commanders, while four others were promoted to the position of Senior Route Commanders to Chief Route Commanders.

Three officers were also promoted from the rank of Route Commanders to Superintendent Route Commanders and five others were promoted from the rank of Deputy Route Commanders to the rank of Route Commanders.

Also, six officers were promoted from the rank of Assistant Route Commanders to Deputy Route Commanders.

NAN also reports that at the Marshal Inspector cadre, one person was promoted from the position of Principal Marshal Inspector to the rank of Deputy Chief Inspector.

Similarly, one person was promoted from the rank of Senior Marshal Inspector to Principal Marshal Inspector and two persons promoted to the rank of Senior Marshal Inspector, while one other officer was promoted to the rank of Marshal Inspector 1(MI1).

Also in the Road Marshal Assistant cadre one person was promoted to the rank of Deputy Chief Road Marshal, while seven others rose to the position of Senior Road Marshal Assistant.

In his response, the most senior decorate, Assistant Corps Commander Kolawole Oluwasiku, appreciated the corps and the sector commander.

Oluwasiku said that they remained committed to safeguarding lives and properties on the road, he promised not to let the corps down and to uphold the integrity of the FRSC.

He thanked God for the success of the examination.

NAN further reports that representatives of the Nigerian Immigration Service, the Federal Fire Service Command, NDLEA, RTEAN, NURTW, the Police, the Nigeria Army and the NSCDC grac3d the occasion.

