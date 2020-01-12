Kindly Share This Story:

By Abdulmumin Murtala – Kano

The Federal Road Safety Corps, FRSC, Kano sector commander Zubairu Mato has has debunked claims by the State Director VIO, Garba Gaya that 85 percent vehicle owners in Kano parade fake driver license.

Mato responded to the VIO’s claim in a statement to newsmen in Kano over the weekend saying there is no available evidence to prove it.

“The attention of the Federal Road Safety Corps has been drawn to a statement issued to press men by Kano State Director VIO on Thursday 9/1/20 in which he allegedly stated that about 85 per cent vehicle owners in Kano parade fake driver licence.

“The State Director of VIO, Garba Gaya made the statement while receiving the Kano State Commissioner for Housing and Transportation, Barrister Abdullahi Musa Lawan, who was on an inspectorial visit to the Director’s office.

“While the Director cannot be denied his right to freedom of expression as provided by the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, the Federal road safety Corps wants to authoritatively state clearly that such claim is not true as there is no empirical proof or available data to validate such claim” the FRSC sector Commander stated.

He further explained that the issuance of licenses in the country is uniform in order to check the issuance of fake licenses and is based on a process involving collaboration with FRSC, VIO and the State Board of Internal Revenue.

“The National Uniform Licensing Scheme was introduced by the Corps not only to ensure uniformity in the procurement of the National Drivers License nationwide but to also check and exterminate all forms of processes that could lead to the issuance of fake licenses nationwide and the Corps has made tremendous progress in that regard not only in Kano State but across the 36 states including the Federal capital territory.

“For emphasis, it is important to remind the general public that the Drivers license issuing processes Nationwide is a tripartite arrangement involving collaboration among three responsibility agencies namely; FRSC, VIOs and the States Board of Internal Revenue. In that mutual collaboration, each party exercises its own responsibility” he added.

He also noted that FRSC is the lead agency in traffic management and road safety administration in Nigeria and is empowered by the Act that establishes it to regulate and enforce road traffic matters on all public roads. The Corps discharges these regulatory functions with due considerations to statutory duties of relevant sister organizations.

