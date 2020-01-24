Fresh graduate commits suicide by ‘Sniper’ in Calabar

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ike Uchechukwu – Calabar

A fresh University of Calabar, UNICAL, graduate, Maxwell Lucky Enudi, from the Department of Zoology has committed suicide after taking an insecticide/miticide known as “Sniper”.

Vanguard gathered that the tragic incident occurred late Thursday, at Ekpo Abasi in Calabar South LGA when Enudi consumed the poisonous substance in his apartment.

An eyewitness, Violet Boniface revealed to Vanguard that Enudi just graduated from the Department of Zoology and Environmental Biology.

She said that the reason for Maxwell’s action was academic issues and depression – as he (the victim) was tired of being frustrated by his supervisor.

She said: “Just as with other cases of suicide recorded amongst Nigerian students over the previous months, Maxwell was said to have carried out the act by consuming ‘Sniper’.

“It is rumoured in school that Maxwell’s action had something to do with academic issues and I was reliably told that he was obviously tired of being frustrated by his supervisor and had to end his life.

“Maxwell was found lying dead on the floor with a bottle of sniper by his side in his house at Ekpo Abasi at the late hours of today (Thursday).

“It is so painful, after all the Aluta struggle. It is unfortunate as he chose to be one of the numerous young persons who have opted for suicide as a way of ending depression over the months,” she revealed.

The deceased, Maxwell Enudi an indigene of Delta State and a former class representative in his department. He graduated in December 2019 and was to defend his project in February 2020.

Vanguard News Nigeria.

